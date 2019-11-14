Thursday November 14, 2019 - Last month, celebrated TV presenter, Hussein Mohamed, left Citizen TV after working there for 10 years.





Hussein, who hosted prime time news on Citizen TV every Tuesday and conduct high profile interviews decided to leave the SK Macharia owned TV station to look for greener pastures somewhere else.





Earlier reports indicated that the talented presenter was heading to Qatar based Al Jazeera but this is not the truth according to our sources.

An impeccable source said Hussein Mohamed left citizen TV after they refused to give him a salary increment.





Moha was earning a gross salary of Sh 250, 000 while busy bodies like Linus Kaikai and Joe Ageyo were earning over Sh 400,000.





Moha wanted to earn a decent pay that was commensurate with his work.





However, Royal Media Service’s top brass refused to give him a salary increment and he decided to take a break.



