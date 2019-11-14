Thursday November 14, 2019 - Widow of slain Dutch businessman, Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu, has moved to court requesting orders to allow her access her Kitisuru home and take her two dogs and alcohol.





In a fresh application through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, on Wednesday, Sarah said the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is in illegal possession of her home and her property, which amounts to gross violation of her rights.





Her two dogs Major and Snow, a Labrador/ Rottweiler breed and a Rottweiler/ Doberman breed, were taken by the DCI to an unknown location.





In the application, Sarah says the DCI took over possession and custody of her home and all her possessions including her clothes, cars, shoes, electronics and dogs on September 10th, when the agency stationed officers at the premises to provide 24-hour security.





She also wants an order requiring the DCI to release her personal motor vehicle registration number KBW 171G.





She says the court should order that all movable items in her home, which do not form exhibits and she has not collected, be stored by the DCI.





Sarah, who is out on a Sh 2 million cash bail, is accused of killing her husband on July 19th this year and dumping his body in a septic at their Kitisuru home.



