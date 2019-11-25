Monday, November 25, 2019 - Embattled Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Kioko aka Sonko’s criminal past is threatening to end his political career.





The controversial Governor, who is currently under investigation by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) over massive looting at City Hall, was once sentenced at Shimo La Tewa Maximum prison for fraud but did not finish his term.





Prison documents show Sonko was convicted on March 12, 1998, for failing to attend court in CF 675/97 and CF 1727/96.





He was sentenced to pay a Sh 200,000 and a Sh 500, 000 fine respectively or serve six months for each sentence in prison in default.





Being unable to raise the fine, he was committed to Shimo la Tewa to serve his custodial sentence.





He was then admitted under prison number P/No. SHO/477/1998 and was scheduled to be released on March 11, 1999.





However, he appeared to have mysteriously left the facility on April 16, 1998, a month after his incarceration.





Consequently, the Mombasa based penitentiary, has urged the flashy County boss to go back to the institution and finish his sentence.





Below is how the Standard reported his ‘jail-break’ on the front page on Monday, May 18, 1998.