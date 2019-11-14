Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Popular online relationship adviser and psychologist, Joro Olumofin, has stunned internet users with a shocking story of a bestiality act involving a young University lady.





According to the story, this University lady who is orphaned and poverty striken, agreed to have sex with a dog for financial gain after she was introduced to the dirty business by fellow students.





Apparently, the pay was too good to resist.





The clandestine activity too place in Lagos with foreigners in charge.





The sex was reportedly explosive and ever since, she has been lusting after dogs.





Read her story below.