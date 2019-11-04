Monday November 4, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has questioned Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru's participation in the Kibra campaigns.





Speaking on Radio Maisha FM, Mudavadi said that Waiguru had no moral authority to purport to be giving leadership advice to anyone.





Mudavadi, whose party is also in the race, has questioned Waiguru's involvement in the campaigns, questioning her 'dark past' regarding the National Youth Service (NYS) saga.





He wondered how Waiguru can purport to show Kibra residents the right direction to vote yet she is to blame for the saga where millions were lost.





"Looking at NYS, things are not good.”





“How come the one who caused the problem is now in Kibra advising people on how to vote?”





“(Ukiangalia pale NYS mambo imeharibika, itakuaje yuke aliharibu mambo ndiye ako pale Kibra akiambia watu vile watapiga kura?)," he posed.





Waiguru was among the County bosses who joined the ODM brigade in campaigning for its candidate, Imran Okoth, on Sunday.



