Villa Rosa Kempinski is a Five Star luxury hotel situated on Chiromo Road, the hotel is just a 5-minute drive to the city centre, and 20 km from Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.The hotel boasts of 200 stylishly-designed and tastefully-decorated rooms and suites spread on 10 floors, 5 themed restaurants, varied conference rooms plus Kempinski The Spa.





Front Desk Agent

Job Details

The incumbent in this position is responsible for checking-in and checking-out Hotel guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski procedures and Kempinski Experience Assessment (KEA)standards. At all times, he/she must display a professional and positive image of the hotel as they play a crucial role in the first and last impression the guest receives of the hotel, Up-selling is focused on and executed in order to increase room revenues, Shift closing is done properly, Ensure that Financial Policies and Procedures are supported and followed.

Main Responsibilities

· Check in the arriving guest and check out the departing guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski and K (KEA) standards.

· Ensure that KEA results are above the set targets.

· Upon check in, register guest and assign rooms. Accommodate special requests whenever possible. If needed, assist guests in completing the registration cards. Use suggestive selling techniques to sell rooms and to promote other services of the hotel. Verify the guest’s method of payment and follow established credit-checking procedures or refer cash handling payment to cashiers.

· Upon departure of guests, process the guest check out procedures. Inquire for last minute charges. Receive payment from guests. Settle the guest account and give copy of the invoice.

· Handle all front office cashiers’ transactions such as posting charges to guests and exchanging foreign currency according to the procedures. At the end of shift, balance their cash float.

· Answer all guest requests and questions in a friendly and caring manner, whether by telephone or in person, provide/receive information and takes appropriate actions or refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle. It may be and not inclusive of issuing a safe deposit box, handling messages or dealing with a complaints.

· Coordinate room status updates with the housekeeping department by notifying them of late check-outs, early check-ins and special requests.

· Keep themselves informed of product and service knowledge as well as the hotel daily and meeting activities.

· Possess a working knowledge of the room reservation procedures.

· Maintain the neatness of his/her working area.

· Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.

Qualifications

· Diploma in Hotel Management/Front Office Operations

· Two years experience in a similar role and proven track record may be considered in lieu of specialised education

· Preferably as Section Head in 5-star property.

· Good Communication skills

· Knowledge and experience in the use Fiderio and Opera

· Proficiency in Excel and Word.

· Knowledge in a foreign language will be a distinct advantage

· Presentable, well spoken individual

· Pleasant and outgoing personality

· Mature & Customer focused.

· Excellent grooming skills and must be well versed in professional and personal etiquette

· Fluent speech skills

Bartender

Reporting to the Assistant Food & Beverage Manager/Director of Food & Beverage, the Bar Manager will be responsible for producing an outstanding guest experience within the outlet concept by managing a service team. He will provide a courteous, professional and efficient service in accordance with the outlet, hotel and Kempinski standards, driving sales and maximises profit.

Key Responsibilities

· Responsible for Assistant Bar Manager, Bartenders, Barmen / Barmaids, Host / Hostess.

· Understand thoroughly the concept of the bar and train all employees of the outlet in regard to the concept.

· Set an example in terms of service and products knowledge.

· Prepare the bar menu design in cooperation with the bartending team.

· Organise tastings of new menus.

· Have an excellent understanding of beverages in general including ingredients and techniques to ensure the right beverage / cocktail / spirit can be recommended.

· Have an excellent understanding of both classic and modern cocktails, their recipes and history.

· Participate in supplier meetings to negotiate beneficial agreements for the hotel or respective areas to ensure the best possible prices.

· Hold monthly trainings to the Food & Beverage team to ensure product knowledge is fostered.

· Develop cocktail specials, signature drinks and foster creativity and innovation within the bartending team.

· Perform up selling for all items offered by the department assigned as well as offering alternatives.

· Be knowledgeable of all services and products offered by the hotel.

· Be knowledgeable to operate the existing POS system based on the trained responsibility level as assigned in the department.

· Produce reports and analysis of the outlet and present report in the monthly performance meeting.

· Lead the outlet efficiently in cost and expenses, constantly delivering the highest quality as well as driving high top line revenue and profit.

· Assist in preparation of the outlet’s budget.

· Conduct monthly inventory of operating supplies and equipment together with the stewarding department.

· Obtain an account for the correct settlement of all sales and be overall responsible for outlet floats when and as required.

· Monitor operating supplies, equipment and reduce spoilage and wastage successfully.

· Handle guest enquiries and complaints in the outlet in a courteous and efficient manner and report to Head of Department / Assistant Head of Department ensuring that the follow up is performed with the guest.

· Ensure that the opening and closing procedures established for the outlet are followed.

· Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.

Qualifications

· Diploma/Higher Diploma in Food & Beverage Management or related field.

· Minimum of 3-5 years’ experience in a similar role.

· Proficiency in Excel, Word and Power point.

· Strong knowledge of beverages (cocktails, liquors, wine, etc.)

· Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

· Ability to identify and delegate tasks effectively.

· Excellent organizational and time management skills.

· Applies a professional, confidential and ethical approach at all times.

· Works in a safe, prudent and organized manner.

· Ability to work independently, thrive under pressure in challenging circumstances and come up with proactive, rational solutions.

Guest Service Center Agent

Reporting to the telephone supervisor,the incumbent will be responsible for answering all incoming calls originating from within and outside the hotel in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski, ensure that LQA (Leading Quality Assurance) audit results are 85% and above, CSS (Customer Satisfaction Survey) results are rated on an average with “5” and above, Telephone system is always well maintained and Telephone lists are up to date.

Key Responsibilities

· Answer all incoming calls, connect them to the appropriate extension in an efficient, friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski standards.

· Write down messages accurately for our guests and deliver messages in a timely manner.

· Handle guests’ requests for DND (Do Not Disturb) and confidential status.

· Handle personal wakeup call requests for guests according to the LQA standard and automatic wakeup call requests for group and crew guests.

· Answer all guest questions / requests in a friendly and caring manner, take appropriate actions or if needed, refer the matters to the relevant persons to handle. It may be providing information or assistance to make an outside call or handling a complaint, etc.

· In case of emergency, handles all communications for the hotel whilst serving as the communication center.

· Keep a complete record of each DDD (Domestic Direct Dial) and IDD (International Direct Dial). Coordinate with front office reception all telephones charges to ensure they are billed and collected from guests.

· Monitor TV channels in addition to outlets’ and public area’s music to ensure smooth and proper functioning.

· In case of emergency, handle all communications for the hotel whilst serving as the communication center.

· Keep abreast of telephone directory, new staff and leavers, emergency procedures, special promotions and general hotel product knowledge.

· Maintain the neatness of their working area at all time.

· Additional responsibilities and tasks can be added at any time according to the needs of the business and of the hotel.

Qualifications

· Basic Certification in Front Office Operations.

· One-year experience in a customer service-oriented position.

· Local language – excellent oral and written skills (as applicable)

· English – excellent oral and written skills

· Additional language – beneficial

· Listening and oral skills

· Listen attentively and speak clearly

· Writing skills

· Basic knowledge of Hotel Business Operations

· Microsoft Office Applications

· Opera PMS