The incumbent in this position is responsible for checking-in and checking-out Hotel guests in a friendly and caring manner according to the Kempinski procedures and Kempinski Experience Assessment (KEA)standards. At all times, he/she must display a professional and positive image of the hotel as they play a crucial role in the first and last impression the guest receives of the hotel, Up-selling is focused on and executed in order to increase room revenues, Shift closing is done properly, Ensure that Financial Policies and Procedures are supported and followed.