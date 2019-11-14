Thursday, November 14, 2019 - Naughty University students stunned netizens after they shared a video naked enjoying good moments in bed after Nigerian blogger and social media bigwig, Tunde Ednut, organized a video competition where he promised his followers 10,000 Nairas (Just Ksh 2800) each for every video selected in the challenge.





The hot-blooded students from University of Nigeria shared a video in bed naked enjoying good moments together and sent a shout to the blogger, hoping to win the cash.





They left little to imagine as they flashed their flesh while stark naked.





The blogger reacted to the video saying, “Why are you both unclad? I hope you used a condom” and then gave them N10K each (Ksh 2,800).





It’s baffling to see young people lose their dignity for a mere Ksh 2,800.





Watch the video.