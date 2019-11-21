Friday, November 22, 2019- This shocking video that captured the moment a boda boda guy riding on the wrong side of the road rammed into an oncoming vehicle shows how reckless these guys can be.





These boda boda guys are a law onto themselves and to make matters worse they don’t even wear helmets like in this case.





This is just a tip of the iceberg of the chaos and anarchy created by these boda boda guys.

While it has created jobs for millions of Kenyans, if they don’t follow simple rules, riding a boda boda may just be included in the 1000s ways to die.









Watch the video below.



