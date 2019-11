Friday, November 22, 2019- This shocking video that captured the moment a boda boda guy riding on the wrong side of the road rammed into an oncoming vehicle shows how reckless these guys can be.





These boda boda guys are a law onto themselves and to make matters worse they don’t even wear helmets like in this case.





chaos and anarchy created by these boda boda guys. This is just a tip of the iceberg of the

While it has created jobs for millions of Kenyans, if they don’t follow simple rules, riding a boda boda may just be included in the 1000s ways to die.









Watch the video below.