Sunday, November 10, 2019 - Mbita MP, Mille Odhiambo, has fired a salvo at Garissa Women Rep, Anab Gure, after she abused Raila Odinga during a public function in Uasin Gishu.





During the Inua Mama event in Uasin Gishu, the Women Rep said that Raila is uncircumcised and added that he is not supposed to be called Baba because he still has a foreskin on his man-hood.





As expected, Raila’s foot-soldier, Millie Odhiambo, had no kind words for the Women Rep after she disrespected Baba.





See Millie’s response that has excited social media.