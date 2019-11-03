Sunday, November 3, 2019

-Gospel singer, Hopekid, was on everyone’s lips after he was linked to a threesome sex scandal with his fellow gospel artist DK Kwenye Beat.





The scandal that badly damaged their music career happened after a local video vixen from Nakuru narrated how the two artists tricked her and forced her to have a threesome sex with them in their house in Nairobi.





Hopekid lost close friends and was even chased away from church after the scandal but amidst the storm, he landed a new hot bae.





He is currently dating a sexy lady called Njambi and they look happy together.





See the photos of the singer’s new woman.







