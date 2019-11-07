0 , , , , ,
 Thursday, 07 November 2019-Former Kakamega Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s spanner boy, Boni Khalwale, was stoned and chased away by residents of Kibera as the voting process continues.
Khalwale, who is supporting Jubilee candidate  MacDonald Mariga, had to look for safety after ODM goons  accosted him.

A video that has surfaced online shows the goons chasing Khalwale away like a small boy while  shouting “ Hii ni bedroom ya Baba( referring to Raila Odinga)”.

The  merciless goons even attempted to stone Khalwale, forcing him to run for his dear life.

