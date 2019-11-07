Thursday, 07 November 2019

-Former Kakamega Senator and Deputy President William Ruto’s spanner boy, Boni Khalwale, was stoned and chased away by residents of Kibera as the voting process continues.





Khalwale, who is supporting Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga, had to look for safety after ODM goons accosted him.





A video that has surfaced online shows the goons chasing Khalwale away like a small boy while shouting “ Hii ni bedroom ya Baba( referring to Raila Odinga)”.





The merciless goons even attempted to stone Khalwale, forcing him to run for his dear life.





Watch video.







