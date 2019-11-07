Khalwale, who is supporting Jubilee candidate MacDonald Mariga, had to look for safety after ODM goons accosted him.
A video that has surfaced online shows the goons chasing Khalwale away like a small boy while shouting “ Hii ni bedroom ya Baba( referring to Raila Odinga)”.
The merciless goons even attempted to stone Khalwale, forcing him to run for his dear life.
Watch video.
Looks like @KBonimtetezi has been hit by a stray stone #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/ejJNeRvM9Q— Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) November 7, 2019
Boni Khalwale walking away from Lakini saba as Kibra Residents pursue him for dialogue. #KibraDecides pic.twitter.com/D5nCuntUaF— Ole Teya (@Kevin_teya) November 7, 2019
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment