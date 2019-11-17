Sunday, November 17, 2019 - Kisumu Governor, Anyang Nyong’o’s son Junior has put to bed speculations over his sexuality after getting engaged to a sexy Kikuyu lass.





Junior’s sexuality has often been a subject of speculation from his cross dressing.





He once shared photos of himself posing in a thong leaving netizens wondering if he was trying to come out of the closet.





However, it appears he was just having fun after he proposed to his sexy girlfriend, Wanja Kahoro, who is a musician based in Australia.





Veteran Kenyan singer Karen 'Kaz' Lucas, let the cat out of the bag after she shared photos of Junior and Wanja during what looks like an engagement party.









Wanja also went ahead to gush over Junior describing him as the “brightest beam of light ever” and stated that she ‘never knew she could find another home in another human outside of her small family’.





“Home is with people. I never knew I could get so lucky to find another home in another human outside of the small family I know. It’s a gift. A gift you work at. Work for. Work with. Work through. She captioned one of their photos on Instagram.





See the photos below.





