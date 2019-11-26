Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - Youthful South Sudanese ‘tycoon’, Malong JNR, who had found safe haven in Kenya - enjoying police protection and rubbing shoulders with senior Government officials, is languishing in a jail in Uganda after he was arrested over fraud.





Malong JNR and his accomplices were arrested last year after they were linked to Ksh 200 million fraud.





Detectives cornered them at a hotel in Kampala where they were hatching a plan to con a South African businessman millions of shillings under pretence that they were in a position to sell him gold.





The businessman, who had paid a down payment to the fraudsters, sought the help of detectives, leading to the arrest of Malong JNR and his partners in crime.





The self-declared tycoon who used to post photos on social media swimming in dollars is now languishing in jail.





He is remanded at a Kampala prison waiting for his case to conclude.





Life has really humbled him.





See photo.