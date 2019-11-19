Tuesday, November 19, 2019 -Lifeless body of 25 year woman who last seen with her estranged husband last week on Sunday was found dumped at the Menengai crater.





Faith Wangui had travelled to Nakuru to mend fences with her estranged husband Joseph Muchiri, who is suspected to have committed the heinous murder.





The mother of two left her work station in Murang’a on Saturday to take her kids to the aunt’s place in Nakuru for the December holidays and decided to pay a visit to her estranged husband, who had suggested they meet to iron out their differences.





Last week on Sunday, Wangui sent her childhood friend a message informing her that she had gone to meet her estranged husband at an entertainment joint in Nakuru.





This is the last time she was seen alive before her body was discovered at the Menengai crater.





Her left hand and breast were chopped off and body doused with acid.





The deceased family claims Muchiri, who is in his late 20s, has been abusive for the past 6 years and this prompted her to leave their matrimonial home.





Muchiri, who is the prime suspect in the murder, is currently on the run.





Here are photos of the deceased.





















