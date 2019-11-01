Friday November 1, 2019 - Citizen TV presenter, Yvonne Okwara, has lambasted Deputy President William Ruto and Cabinet Secretaries for visiting KCPE pupils during their examinations.





Speaking during the News Gang segment on Thursday evening, Okwara termed the leaders' visits as a show of might, rather than an encouragement to the pupils.





“This show of might, of VIPs, convoy's, Government officials and guards was a bit confusing, considering the amount of energy the Government has put trying to convince all that exams are not a matter of life and death,” Okwara said.





"We have even stopped ranking of schools to completely strip away the spotlight on these exams but somehow, Government officials, still find some value in trooping to schools to the amazement and wonder of 13-year-olds who would do well with less intimidation,” Okwara added.





She noted that leaders were an inconvenience to pupils, adding that they had cancelled a Cabinet meeting to participate in the process that she considered a distraction.





The brilliant news anchor further called upon leaders led by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy to focus on more important things like the future of education in the country.



