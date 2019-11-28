Thursday November 28, 2019 - A former Jubilee Party lawmaker has warned MPs against supporting the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) because it may hit them hard if it is adopted by Kenyans.





In an interview with Radio Citizen on Wednesday night, former Mwingi Central MP, Joe Mutambu, said Uhuru may be championing for the abolition of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) through BBI.





Mutambu said that judging by Uhuru's remarks during the launch of the BBI report on Wednesday, he might have factored it in the polished BBI report.

Mutambu based his opinion on Uhuru's statement that Members of Parliament should focus on legislation and let development be handled by their counterparts in the County Assemblies.





"I have listened to the President's speech and he said that development should be carried out down there and MPs should focus on legislation in Nairobi.”





“It appears CDF might be no more as BBI owners are planning to scrap it,”Mutambu stated.





He concluded by saying that MPs might oppose the BBI if they realize that they will no longer be in control of CDF money.





“This CDF issue might result in problems between the President and MPs,” Mutambu stated.



