Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Former Kiambu Governor, William Kabogo, has criticised leaders who are attacking President Uhuru Kenyatta for meeting Mt Kenya leaders last week.





In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Kabogo said Uhuru is the President of all Kenyans including Mt Kenya people, adding that there is no problem if he meets the latter.





“I don't know why people have a problem when we, the people from the mountain meet."



"We need to remove ourselves from that fear."



"The President is the President of the Republic and that includes Central Kenya," Kabogo said.

Kabogo said he was among leaders who attended the meeting, adding that the President explained why he reached out to ODM leader, Raila Odinga, and formed the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





"I was at the meeting in Sagana and the things that the President said are things that I truly believe in; he expressed himself on why he did the handshake," he said.





Leaders from other regions have been questioning why Uhuru had a meeting with politicians from his home turf.



