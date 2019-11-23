Sunday November 24, 2019-

Deputy President William Ruto has urged those pushing for Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) report to give Kenyans time to read and interpret the report.





Speaking at Muraga Technical Training Institute in Tharaka Nithi County on Saturday , Ruto claimed Kenyans should comprehend the content of the report so as to make a sensible decision on whether to support it or not.





The DP further pointed out that Kenyans should not be forced to accept the much-awaited report which will be released on Tuesday, November 26th.





“This BBI thing must be a smooth process where all Kenyans are involved. Their views must be respected,” Ruto said.





He also applauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for assuring Kenyans that their opinion on the BBI report will count.





According to Dr Ruto, neither the BBI report nor the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) politicians will shake him.





BBI is being spearheaded by Uhuru and ODM party leader, Raila Odinga.



