Wednesday November 27, 2019 - Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi, has once again challenged the Government to deal with the issue of a failing economy.





Speaking on Wednesday at the Bomas of Kenya during the public launch of the BBI report, Mudavadi noted that Kenyans are suffering due to an ailing economy, asking the Government to correct the situation.





He said the economy is to blame for the high rates of unemployment.





"The economy is ailing us.”

“Kenya is one of the few countries that you can call a public rally at Uhuru Park on a weekday and it will be full because of unemployment, let us do something about it," he stated.





He added that the BBI issue, which is a political one, is very unlikely to make any sense to Kenyans in the absence of a steady economy, as many are grappling with survival.





Many Kenyans welcomed Mudavadi’s speech terming him a brilliant man who should be the President of Kenya.



