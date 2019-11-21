Thursday November 21, 2019-

Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner, Dr Roselyn Akombe, has reacted to Busia Senator Amos Wako's feisty defence amid a travel ban imposed by the US.





In a tweet on Wednesday, moments after Wako dared US to table corruption evidence against him, Dr Akombe, reminded the former Attorney General that he served during the president Moi era during which the Goldenberg Scandal and alleged human rights abuses occurred.





"Need we remind you, sir that you served as AG during the Moi era? Goldenberg scandal, the torture of human rights defenders...., “Akombe stated.





On Monday, Wako alongside his wife and son were denied entry to the United States over corruption.





However in his defence Wako strongly denied that he was involved or tolerated corruption.





He said that he had tried to get the US authorities to lay out their case against him in specific terms but his effort yielded no fruits.



