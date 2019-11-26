Wednesday, November 27, 2019- A video of Machakos County governor Dr. Alfred Mutua, getting down with Radio host, Sheila Kwamboka, has left tongues wagging.





Mutual was a guest on Vybez Radio’s ‘Morning Vybez’ show on Tuesday hosted by Sheila Kwamboka and Brian Mbunde.





All guests on the show are expected to show off their dance moves and Mutua was up to the task.









The two got down to Konshens’ hit song ‘Thank God fi di gal dem’ and they did not disappoint.





For those who cannot dance to save their lives, watch and learn.



