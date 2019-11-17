Sunday November 17, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday announced his next move after a much-publicized meeting with Mt Kenya leaders at the Sagana State Lodge.





A source present in the meeting indicated that the President announced plans to meet other leaders from the region to discuss the proper means to drive the country's development agenda, after which he would meet the people and listen to their views.





This development tour is set to begin in Meru County before it spills over to other devolved units in Mt. Kenya.





Uhuru promised help solve issues that are affecting the central region, especially agriculture.





“I have heard what you are saying about coffee, tea, milk and pyrethrum, and others. I acknowledge that people didn’t elect me alone. I cannot solve all these problems alone. We must work together,” President Kenyatta was quoted.





The essence of the meeting was to allay fears from leaders in the region that Uhuru had sidelined them ever since his handshake with ODM leader Raila Odinga, which left the political equation in limbo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



