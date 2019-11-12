Tuesday November 12, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, cancelled meetings they were expected to attend in Central Kenya on Saturday.





Uhuru was scheduled to grace a church service at Kenol, Murang'a County, while DP Ruto was expected to attend a fundraiser in Kandara which is still in Murang'a County.





However, Interior CS, Fred Matiang'i, visited Kenol on behalf of the President.





He explained that the President's no-show was as a result of a pressing function at the State House.





In the company of Transport CS, James Macharia, and CS Joe Mucheru (ICT), Matiang'i assured the residents that the President will visit them at a later date.





"Apologies for the President who couldn't be here today."



"He is hosting other leaders from other countries," CS Macharia told the congregation.





On the other hand, Ruto cancelled the Kandara function because he was also supposed to attend the ordination of Bishop Simon ole Sampai at Naroosura Covenant Church International, Narok County.





Both events were scheduled for the same day in what was considered to be a protocol hitch.



