Thursday November 7, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto on Thursday morning sent out a message of hope amid voting by Kibra residents as they will be voting for their next Member of Parliament.





Ruto expressed hope that the results would change the leadership of Kibra, but accused his opponents of attempting to intimidate voters through violence.





" The people of kibra have turned up in numbers to vote for their MP resisting the violence narrative by our opponents. Peaceful voting is going on in many polling centres and Security officers are on alert to deal with acts of lawlessness. Change is imminent! Mungu mbele ," the DP tweeted.





The DP has been vocally campaigning for Jubilee candidate's McDonald Mariga, one of the twenty candidates contesting in the election.





Despite their perceived strong campaigns, most of the Jubilee politicians associated with the DP had a rough time while inspecting the voting process in Kibra.





Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale was chased and stones pelted his way as he observed the voting process in Kibra.





An aide to Lang'ata MP Nixon Korir, who has worked as Mariga's campaign manager, was roughed up at the Mashimoni polling station on allegations of voter-buying.



