Friday November 8, 2019

-President Uhuru Kenyatta was among thousands of Kenyans who congratulated ODM party leader, Raila Odinga over his party’s win of Kibra by-election.





During the November 7th poll, ODM candidate, Imran Okoth garnered 24,636 votes with Jubilee Party’s McDonald Mariga coming in second with 11,230 votes.





According to former Starehe MP, Maina Kamanda, President Uhuru Kenyatta was supporting Imran Okoth and he was among those who called Raila Odinga to congratulate him over his party’s win.





“Yes the President called Raila on Friday morning and congratulated him after Okoth won the the seat ,” Maina told journalists in Nairobi.





Also Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Mumbi Waiguru, congratulated Imran after the win and said his win is as a result of the handshake.





“Congratulations to Kibra MP Elect @ImranOkoth & Kibra people for voting in a true son of Kibra. Thank you for honouring the handshake. Walikucheka lakini #kwagroundvitunidifferent. Long live the #Handshake; forward, onward to #BBI#volumeikosawa?#KibraDecides,” Waiguru wrote on her Twitter page.



