Monday November 4, 2019-Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma counties have emerged as the most populous counties in Kenya according to population census 2019 which put Kenyan total population at 47.6 million people.

The least populous counties include Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River and Taita Taveta as per the report released on Monday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) at State House Nairobi.

Here is population distribution by county

Nairobi                       4,394,073

Kiambu                      2,417,705

Nakuru                       2,162,202

Kakamega                1,867,579

Bungoma                   1,670,570

 Mombasa                 1,208,333

Kwale                         866,820

Kilifi                            1,453,787

Taita Taveta              340,671

Garisa                        841,353

Wajir                           781,263

Mandera                     867,457

Marsabit                      459,785

Meru                           1,545,714

Tharaka Nithi            393,177

Embu                         608,599

Kitui                            113,6187

Machakos                  1,421,932

Makueni                      987,653

Nyandarua                638,289

Nyeri                           759, 164

Kirinyaga                   610, 411

Murang'a                    1,560,640

Turkana                     926, 976

West Pokot                 621,241

Trans Nzoia             990,341

Uasin Gishu             1,133,186

Elgeyo Marakwet      454,480

Nandi                         885,711

Baringo                      666,763

Laikipia                      518,540

Narok                         1,157,873

Kajiado                      1,117,840

Kericho                      901,777

Bomet                        875,689

Vihiga                          590,013

Busia                          893,681

Siaya                          993,183

Kisumu                      1,155,574

Homa Bay                 1,131,950

Migori                          1,116,436

Kisii                            1,266,860

Nyamira                      605,576

