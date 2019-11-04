Monday November 4, 2019 -Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma counties have emerged as the most populous counties in Kenya according to population census 2019 which put Kenyan total population at 47.6 million people.





The least populous counties include Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River and Taita Taveta as per the report released on Monday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) at State House Nairobi.





Here is population distribution by county





Nairobi 4,394,073





Kiambu 2,417,705





Nakuru 2,162,202





Kakamega 1,867,579





Bungoma 1,670,570





Mombasa 1,208,333





Kwale 866,820





Kilifi 1,453,787





Taita Taveta 340,671





Garisa 841,353





Wajir 781,263





Mandera 867,457





Marsabit 459,785





Meru 1,545,714





Tharaka Nithi 393,177





Embu 608,599





Kitui 113,6187





Machakos 1,421,932





Makueni 987,653





Nyandarua 638,289





Nyeri 759, 164





Kirinyaga 610, 411





Murang'a 1,560,640





Turkana 926, 976





West Pokot 621,241





Trans Nzoia 990,341





Uasin Gishu 1,133,186





Elgeyo Marakwet 454,480





Nandi 885,711





Baringo 666,763





Laikipia 518,540





Narok 1,157,873





Kajiado 1,117,840





Kericho 901,777





Bomet 875,689





Vihiga 590,013





Busia 893,681





Siaya 993,183





Kisumu 1,155,574





Homa Bay 1,131,950





Migori 1,116,436





Kisii 1,266,860





Nyamira 605,576



