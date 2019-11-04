Monday November 4, 2019-Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma counties have emerged as the most populous counties in Kenya according to population census 2019 which put Kenyan total population at 47.6 million people.
The least populous counties include Lamu, Isiolo, Samburu, Tana River and Taita Taveta as per the report released on Monday by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) at State House Nairobi.
Here is population distribution by county
Nairobi 4,394,073
Kiambu 2,417,705
Nakuru 2,162,202
Kakamega 1,867,579
Bungoma 1,670,570
Mombasa 1,208,333
Kwale 866,820
Kilifi 1,453,787
Taita Taveta 340,671
Garisa 841,353
Wajir 781,263
Mandera 867,457
Marsabit 459,785
Meru 1,545,714
Tharaka Nithi 393,177
Embu 608,599
Kitui 113,6187
Machakos 1,421,932
Makueni 987,653
Nyandarua 638,289
Nyeri 759, 164
Kirinyaga 610, 411
Murang'a 1,560,640
Turkana 926, 976
West Pokot 621,241
Trans Nzoia 990,341
Uasin Gishu 1,133,186
Elgeyo Marakwet 454,480
Nandi 885,711
Baringo 666,763
Laikipia 518,540
Narok 1,157,873
Kajiado 1,117,840
Kericho 901,777
Bomet 875,689
Vihiga 590,013
Busia 893,681
Siaya 993,183
Kisumu 1,155,574
Homa Bay 1,131,950
Migori 1,116,436
Kisii 1,266,860
Nyamira 605,576
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment