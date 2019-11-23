Saturday, November 23, 2019- Kenyans on social media have unearthed a guy by the name Paul Nderitu, who appears to be the luckiest Kenyan alive.





This chap has been winning social media giveaways from corporates for years.





His latest lucky strike is a Sh50, 000 voucher from Jumia.





He has previously won a trip to Egypt courtesy of Heineken, a Samsung S8 from Cytonn and even won a house from MRM.





However, some Kenyans reckon he has been working with crooked marketing agencies to scam Kenyans into believing the giveaways are genuine.





Check out some of his winnings and reaction from Kenyans below.







