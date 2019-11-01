Friday November 1, 2019 - Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiangi, has been mentioned among fat Government barons who are pulling the strings in the hiring of the next University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor.





Highly placed sources revealed that Dr Matiang’i is pushing for the appointment of acting Vice-Chancellor Prof Isaac Mbeche.





Mbeche was appointed the acting Vice-Chancellor in July after the UoN council rejected Prof Peter Mbithi’s bid for automatic reappointment as VC for a second term.





“The Council wishes to take this opportunity to reassure the University of Nairobi community and all Stakeholders that it is in charge and there is no cause for alarm,” said Council Chair Julia Ojiambo in a communication to staff and students after they rejected Prof Mbithi’s push for reappointment





Prior to this appointment, Prof Mbeche was acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor in charge of Finance, Planning and Development Department.





The office holder was Prof Bernard Njoroge who could not work with Prof Mbithi.





Prof Njoroge is also among those who have applied to be UoN VC.





Prof Mbeche, 69, is a Kisii from Matiangi’s home town.



