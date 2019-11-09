Saturday, November 9, 2019 - There was a horrific crash during the Meru Rally on Saturday morning that left the driver and co-driver with serious injuries.
Manvir Baryan and his co-driver, Drew Sturrock, of the Skoda were involved in a nasty accident but did not sustain life threatening injuries.
The terrifying accident left spectators screaming in shock as the car rolled over six times.
Baryan, who is a three times Africa rally champion was rushed to hospital while his co-driver, Sturrock, escaped unscathed.
The rally was flagged off on Saturday 9th November 2019 at Nkubu by Meru Governor, Kiraitu Murungi.
See the video and photos below.
