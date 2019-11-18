Monday November 18, 2019 - Nyeri Town MP, Ngunjiri Wambugu, has accused Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, of undermining President Uhuru Kenyatta.





For almost two years now, Kuria has been questioning President Uhuru Kenyatta’s development record in Central Kenya despite being his ‘bedroom”





But on Monday, Ngunjiri hit out at Kuria insisting that he should respect the President because he won the Gatundu South seat courtesy of Uhuru's support.





Ngunjiri also accused Kuria of leading a rebellion against Uhuru in Mt Kenya, arguing that 'he has easily forgotten his past'.





“Hon Moses Kuria, Member of Parliament for Gatundu South, which is the same constituency that Uhuru Kenyatta comes from & once represented as MP; hopes to be the one who will lead a revolution against Uhuru Kenyatta, that he imagines will happen in Mt Kenya," Ngunjiri said.





"Incidentally this is the same Moses Kuria that was literally made into the MP of Gatundu South by Uhuru Kenyatta himself, on his first attempt.”





“This attitude of raw political opportunism amongst our elected leaders in Mt Kenya is why we are where we are as a region,” Ngunjiri added.



