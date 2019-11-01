Friday November 2, 2019 - Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has vowed to ensure that murder suspect, Joseph Irungu alias Jowie, is given bail like other suspects since the constitution allows it.





Last year, Jowie was accused of killing Monica Kimani and he is still incarcerated at Kamiti Maximum Prison.





He has been there over the last 11 months.





In a post on Friday, Owino said murder suspects are entitled to bail and Jowie is not an exception.





He also stated that he will draft a letter to Chief justice David Maraga and relay the same information to him.





“If Jowie needs a lawyer and cannot afford one, I will cater the costs," Owino stated.





Jowie and former Citizen TV journalist, Jacque Maribe, are prime suspects in the death of Monica Kimani, a businesswoman who was found dead at her Lamuria Gardens Apartment in Kilimani, off Dennis Pritt Road on September 20th.





On October 18, 2019, Maribe was released on a cash bail of Sh1 million or a bond of Ksh2 million.





On the other hand, Jowie was denied bail by Justice James Wakiaga who referred to him as a woman eater and a male version of a slay queen.



