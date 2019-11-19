Tuesday November 19,2019 - Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission chairman, Reverend Eliud Wabukala, has revealed how his commission played a role in the banning Busia Senator Amos Wako from travelling to the United States.





On Monday, Wako, alongside his wife and son were banned from travelling to the land of opportunities.





This is because of being engaged in mega corruption scandals while serving as Attorney General between 1991 to 2011.

Speaking over Wako’s woes on Tuesday, Wabukala said the Commission shared corruption details about the former AG, which helped the US make the decision.





Wabukala said the Commission will continue working with foreign countries to have those linked with mega graft cases blocked from travelling.





“We have been collaborating with the US and other foreign missions working on this.”





“Expect more bans soon,” he stated.



