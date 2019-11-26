Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - Kenya Power and Lighting Plc is planning to increase the cost of electricity for consumers who use less than 100 kilowatts a month by Sh2.50 per kilowatt.





According to a letter to the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Kenya Power argues that the increase is necessary to ensure the company remains in operation.





"The company may become financially unviable since its required continued improvement in service needs substantial investment," the letter reads in part.





If the proposal is approved, households that use 50 units of electricity monthly will pay Sh145 more for the power.





EPRA Director-General, Pavel Oimeke, confirmed that the regulator had received Kenya Power's request and they are consulting.





Newly appointed Kenya Power CEO, Bernard Ngugi, has put in place tough measures to reduce costs including withdrawing provision of afternoon tea at Kenya Power offices.

"My immediate focus is to lead the Company towards improved profitability while ensuring the business fulfills its socio-economic purpose.”



“This will be achieved by implementing our 5 Year Strategic Plan that broadly aims at delivering excellent customer service and ensuring our business sustainability," Ngugi stated when he accepted the board's appointment.



Last month, Kenya Power launched Live Line Programme with equipment that will allow technicians to fix problems on transmission lines without having to disconnect power supply.



Speaking during the launch, acting Kenya Power CEO and MD, Jared Otieno, said:



“The number of planned shutdowns will significantly reduce following today’s launch as we will deploy more live line maintenance equipment and manpower to major towns & other areas where the network is highly concentrated across the country,"





“For a long time, our customers have demanded a reliable & stable power supply. I am happy to report that we have listened to them and through the Live Line Programme, we will be able to enhance the stability of power across the country,"



