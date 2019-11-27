Wednesday November 27, 2019-

Shimo La Tewa Maximum Prison wardens have finally explained how Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko escaped from the penitentiary when he was incarcerated there in 1998.





According to wardens who requested anonymity, Sonko made a deal with some of the top-ranking officers to escape prison.





Sonko who was sentenced to a 12-year jail term but only served one month before he mysteriously disappeared.





The prison wardens alleged that Sonko pretended to be sick so that he could be moved to a hospital outside the prison where he was to stage an escape.





‘’The clever governor was admitted at a health facility at the prison but before morning, it was reported that his sickness had worsened and was to be taken for specialized treatment at Coast General Hospital. (Gavana huyu mjanja alilazwa katika kituo cha afya cha hapa gerezani lakini kufikia asubuhi ikasemekana kwamba amezidiwa na ugonjwa hivyo apelekwe kwa matibabu zaidi katika hospitali kuu ya Mkoa ya Makadara)," said one of the warden.





Sonko was accompanied by prison wardens who manned him during his treatments.





“He stayed at the hospital for two to three days but later we were told by the prison management that a prisoner had escaped from hospital in Mombasa (Alikaa kati ya siku mbili au tatu hospitalini lakini baadaye tukaarifiwa na usimamizi wa magereza hapa kuwa kuna mfungwa ametorokea hospitalini Mombasa),” said another prison warden.





He is reportedly said to have donned a veil (bui bui) and escaped.





The two prison wardens who were manning him lost their jobs after he escaped, while the head of the prison at that time, Daniel Mutua Ndambuki, served his term until his retirement.



