Sunday November 3, 2019-

The family of former President Daniel Toroitich Arap Moi has released the heath update of Mzee, who is still admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.





Last week, Mzee, 95, was put on an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) after one of his lungs collapsed.





In a press statement on Saturday, Moi spokesman, Lee Njiru, said Mzee is out of ICU and he is recovering well.





“I am happy to announce that Mzee Moi is recovering steadily and continues to receive medical care under the professional team led by his personal physician Dr David Silverstein,” he said.





Njiru also said he personally visited Mr Moi and was happy with his progress.

“Mzee is okay. He is still in hospital ... I saw him. Contrary to speculation on social media, Mzee Moi is not in the ICU. He is in the general ward and improves by the day."





The spokesman Mr Njiru appreciated that alarming reports about Mr Moi's health have subsided following the release of correct information through the official channel.





“Human health is not a matter to be toyed with so Kenyans should stop the speculation because Mzee Moi is on the path to quick recovery,” Njiru said.





He also noted that Mzee Moi is recovering at the hospital's VIP wing, “which he deserves given his status".





The Kenyan DAILY POST











