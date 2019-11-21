Thursday November 21, 2019 -The nominations for the Mashujaa Awards are out. The nominations which were done by the public lists five top contestants for every award.





Various leaders and personalities in the country have been picked to contest for various categories of awards.





In the governor of the year award category, Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni County Governor), Mike Sonko (Nairobi County Governor), Alfred Mutua (Machakos County Governor), Hassan Joho (Mombasa County Governor), John Lonyangapuo (West Pokot County Governor).





In a tweet on Wednesday, Sonko called on Kenyans to vote for the favorable candidates in each category.





''I have just been notified that I've been nominated for Governor of the year in the Mashujaa Awards 2019. Here is the link for other nominees and categories. Mnaweza click on the link mvotie your favourite nominees,'' said Mike Sonko.





Other categories that will be voted for include, outstanding achievement, where President Uhuru Kenyatta and world record holder in the marathon Eliud Kipchoge have been listed, Women Representative of the year, MP of the year among others.





The event will take place today at Carnivore Simba Saloon in Nairobi where the winners in each category will be announced and awarded for the great contributions in the country.





Kenyans have been argued to vote for those they believe deserve to be recognized for each award.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



