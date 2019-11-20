Wednesday November 20, 2019 - Former Attorney General, Amos Wako, was barred on Monday from travelling to the United States for what the US Department of State described as ‘involvement in significant corruption’.





Wako, alongside his wife, Flora Ngaira, and his son, Julius Wako, were declared persona non grata and banned from setting foot in the “land of opportunities”.





United States Secretary of State, Michael Pompeo, said his department has determined that Wako, who served as Kenya’s Attorney General between 1991 to 2011, was among corrupt mongrels that stole billions of Kenyan taxpayers’ money and stashed it in foreign accounts.





Pompeo also said that Wako’s ban sent a strong signal that the United States is a valuable partner in Kenya and was ready to curb and punish corruption perpetrators in our poverty stricken nation.





Wako had applied for a visa to take his wife to the United States for specialized treatment

His wife suffers from complex mental illness.





“He had even booked a hospital to take his ailing wife but the ban came and it is a big blow to the family,” said a close family member who requested anonymity.





Wako’s wife has been battling mental illness for a number of years.



