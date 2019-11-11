Monday November 11, 2019 -Deputy President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that the government would not allow the introduction of practices that contradict the teachings of the Bible.





Speaking at the Covenant Church International Enkongu Enkare in Naroosura, Narok County yesterday, Ruto sought to quell concerns from the religious faction that the upcoming International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD25) conference was meant to introduce themes that were against the biblical teachings.





Nairobi is set to host the ICPD25 from Tuesday, November 12 to 14 which advocated for all people to have access to comprehensive reproductive health care, including voluntary family planning, safe pregnancy and childbirth services, and the prevention and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.





"We would stand firm as leaders to oppose any teachings and issues that go against our stand as Christians,” assured Ruto.





Affirming that Kenya was a God-fearing nation, "I want to assure the country that we will not allow anything that goes against the spirit of our Constitution to happen."





At the same time, Dr Ruto called on religious leaders to pray for the country and its leadership.





“We cannot realise our development goals if we do not have your blessing and prayers,” he explained.





Dr Ruto's sentiments were echoed by Narok West MP Gabriel Tongoyo who appealed to Kenyans not to engage in practices that are not in harmony with the Bible teachings.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



