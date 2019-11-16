0 , ,
Saturday, November 16, 2019 - This reckless man was crushed to death after he tried to hitch a ride on a truck.

From the video shared on twitter, the truck was negotiating a corner while pulling a white trailer.

After it managed to negotiate the bend, two guys are seen running after the truck.

One of them managed to jump onto the moving trailer while the other lost his grip and fell on the tarmac and was crushed by the trailer.

