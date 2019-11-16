Saturday, November 16, 2019 - This reckless man was crushed to death after he tried to hitch a ride on a truck.





From the video shared on twitter, the truck was negotiating a corner while pulling a white trailer.





After it managed to negotiate the bend, two guys are seen running after the truck.





One of them managed to jump onto the moving trailer while the other lost his grip and fell on the tarmac and was crushed by the trailer.





Watch the video and reaction below.

Exceptional safety violation

And just like that a loved one is not going to come back home.



Was it avoidable? Yes very🏃‍♂️ much. If only he had anticipated the danger... Did the benefits out weigh the dangers?

Road safety is a message of love pic.twitter.com/Jvvrlqo7Y8 — Road Safety and Safe Driving Practices (@road_driving) November 15, 2019











