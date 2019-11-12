Tuesday November 12, 2019 -Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua has listed tough demands to Raila Odinga after partnering with him to defeat Deputy President William Ruto in Kibra and subsequent formation of a new alliance.





Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha on Tuesday, Mutua spoke on what he wanted Raila and President Uhuru Kenyatta to consider in their Building Bridges Initiative (BBI).





"The only alliance or BBI I'm interested in is one that shapes the economic status in Kenya for the better. One that will roll back poverty, create employment and ensure that people have money in the pocket.





"While I support an expanded government, I also suggest a reduction of some government positions. We should also reduce the cost of running the government. There has to be a balance. This can be done. I trust that will be addressed in the BBI," Mutua tweeted during the interview.





According to Mutua, the spirit behind BBI is enough to convince Kenyans that it was in the best interest of the nation.





"Alliances have to be made to allow for someone to run as President in this current Kenyan setup. The tribal mindset will not disappear overnight. For me to become President in this Kenya, alliances have to be made.”





"Even if all Kambas vote me in during a presidential election, I cannot be President. I need votes from other regions who see me as a national leader and not a tribal leader. My ideologies are relevant across the country and that's why they are being received well,"





Mutua opined.

The Kenyan DAILY POST







