Wednesday November 13, 2019 – The National Police Service Commission (NPSC) has finally revealed the identity of three police officers who were caught on camera beating a Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student like a dog when they went on strike on Monday.





In a statement on Wednesday, NPSC named George Wathania, Jonathan Kibet and Boniface Muthama as the police officers who used excessive force to deal with the marauding students.





The commission said the fourth police officer is yet to be identified but assured the public that he will be arrested soon.





"Identification of the fourth officer is taking longer because of the angle of the footage.”





“We need to be sure that we are identifying the right person," NPSC Chairman, Eliud Kinuthia, stated.





The incident took place during protests that had been organized by students over rampant insecurity in their campus.





A video clip of the four officers beating up the fourth year student was widely circulated on social media causing uproar among Kenyans.





The cops were suspended on Tuesday as the Internal Affairs Unit (IAU) conducts investigations into the incident.



