Monday November 25, 2019 -Details have emerged about President Uhuru Kenyatta's planned meeting with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.





The meeting, slated for Wednesday, November 27, at Bomas of Kenya, Nairobi, will encompass the official release of the Building Bridges Initiative report to the public for review after President Uhuru Kenyatta receives the document on Tuesday.





According to reports, a total of 4,700 delegates are expected to attend the meeting, representing 100 individuals from every county.





Reports further disclosed that officers from the Ministry of Interior had been tasked with making the invitations and subsequently facilitating the delegates' transport to the venue.





The invitations were sent by the 47 county commissioners in the country by way of Short Message Service (SMS).





“Good afternoon ndugu (brother), kindly attend the BBI launch at Bomas on Wednesday," read the SMS message.





Among some of the leaders who confirmed attendance include Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, her Kakamega counterpart Wycliffe Opranya and National Assembly minority leader John Mbadi.





Waiguru intimated that she would attend the event "not just to witness but to be part of this historic moment”.





Deputy President William Ruto had on Saturday hinted about the meeting while telling off Raila for promising that there would be a tsunami after the document's release.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



