Friday, November 22, 2019 -A few months ago, controversial city prophet David Owuor of Repentance and Holiness Ministry, move in his palatial home in Runda estimated to be worth Ksh 300 Million.





The multi-million home that looks like a palace, was constructed using contributions from his brainwashed congregants countrywide.





Some of the faithful sold their properties and wiped their bank accounts to contribute in the construction of the palatial home.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has come across photos of the home’s lavish interior.





A group of congregants had gone to visit the self declared mighty prophet of God at his Runda home, where they bowed down as if they had just met Jesus when presenting gifts to him.





Check out how the interior of the palatial home looks like.























