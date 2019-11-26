Tuesday, November 26, 2019 -Kenyans have condemned a man who was caught on CCTV assaulting a female guard at Komarocks Phase 5A in Nairobi.





The man rained kicks and blows on the helpless guard and wrestled her to the ground after she denied him access to the estate.





According to the estate’s rules and regulations, every motorist must sign a registration book at the gate.





When the guard ordered the man to sign the registration book, he started beating her like a stray dog.





The violent man who has no heart wrestled the female guard to the ground and gave her a heavy beating.





He then opened the gate and accessed the estate without signing the registration book.





Kenyans have urged the DCI to arrest the violent man and charge him with assault.





Watch video.









The Kenyan DAILY POST



