Saturday, November 2, 2019-Hours after Ethic released a controversial music video dubbed Tarimbo which advocates for rape of women, city rapper, Timmy T-Dat, also invaded social media with a new music  video that has left tongues wagging.

In the new  raunchy music video that he has featured Tanzanian rapper, Rosa  Ree, Timmy goes over-board and caresses her breasts with reckless abandon as they lay naked in a  bath-tub.

The music video that is full of sexual scenes has been  compared to a blue movie.

The video will give moral police Ezekiel Mutua sleepless nights.

Watch it.


