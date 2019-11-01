Saturday, November 2, 2019

-Hours after Ethic released a controversial music video dubbed Tarimbo which advocates for rape of women, city rapper, Timmy T-Dat, also invaded social media with a new music video that has left tongues wagging.





In the new raunchy music video that he has featured Tanzanian rapper, Rosa Ree, Timmy goes over-board and caresses her breasts with reckless abandon as they lay naked in a bath-tub.





The music video that is full of sexual scenes has been compared to a blue movie.





The video will give moral police Ezekiel Mutua sleepless nights.





Watch it.







