Wednesday, November 20, 2019 - This randy guy has caused a stir on social media with his crazy and shocking antics.





The starved hyena shared intimate photos of himself mercilessly working on a lady and tongues are wagging.





In a series of photos, the well-built guy is seen going all in on the poor lady you would think there is no tomorrow.





At some point, he got carried away and removed the wig from the lady’s head and wore it as he continued hammering her with a cheeky smile on his face.

See the photos below.