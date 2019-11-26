Tuesday, November 26, 2019 - A 27 year old man has been charged with an indecent act after he kissed the private parts of a 7 year old girl.





The suspect, who is identified as Alphonse Musoni, is accused of unlawfully and intentionally committing the act on November 9, 2019 in Kayole Estate, Nairobi.





He called the underage girl who was returning from the shop to see his young baby who was sleeping in the house.





He then requested the minor to sleep on his bed where he allegedly undressed her and kissed her private parts.





The suspect then warned the girl not to tell anyone.





However, the innocent girl narrated to her friends what the shameless paedophile did to her.

Friends then informed the girl’s parents who reported the matter to Kayole Police Station, leading to the arrest of the suspect.





The suspect appeared before Makadara Law Courts Chief Magistrate, Heston Nyaga, where he denied the charges.





If found guilty of the offence, he may be sentenced to 10 years in jail.





See his photo.