Wednesday, November 20, 2019 -A notorious Nairobi gangster who has been leading a series of crimes in the city has been exposed by an under-cover cop.





The gangster, who is identified as, Sanji, planned the recent hijacking of a Double M bus in Buru-Buru where his accomplices were cornered by police and killed.





The dangerous thug is also accused of killing a police officer.





The under-cover cop has given him a warning and revealed that he is hiding in Gituamba slums in Nairobi.





See photos of the lethal gangster.



























