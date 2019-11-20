0 , , , ,
Wednesday, November 20, 2019-A notorious Nairobi gangster who has been leading a series of crimes in the city has been exposed by an under-cover cop.

The gangster, who is identified as, Sanji, planned the recent hijacking of a Double M bus in Buru-Buru where his accomplices were cornered by police and killed.

The dangerous thug is also accused of killing a police officer.

The under-cover cop  has given him a warning and revealed that he is hiding in Gituamba slums in Nairobi.

See photos of the lethal gangster.


