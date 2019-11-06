Wednesday, November 6, 2019

-Popular Ghananian Pastor Kofi Oduro of Alabaster International Ministry was trending in the web recently after he was recorded lashing out at ladies who peddle their private parts to survive and prayed for their pussies to rot in hell.





“You and your pussy shall perish in hell” the pastor said while delivering a sermon to his congregants.





City socialite and high end commercial sex worker, Huddah Monroe, has clapped back at Pastor Kofi, claiming that he is suffering from pussy starvation.





According to Huddah, the pastor is a wolf in sheep’s skin.





She further added that the man of God is frustrated because he going through a dry spell and urged ladies to satisfy his manly needs.





“Somebody give that pastor some pu**y,” Huddah ranted.









Here’s the video that has angered Huddah and her fellow slay queens.















