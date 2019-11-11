Monday, November 11, 2019

-A Kenyan lady has taken to social media and cried for help, accusing her baby daddy of assault.





According to the young lady, the abusive baby-daddy who is HIV positive attempted to rape her.





She further shared a photo of the injuries she sustained after the violent baby daddy who she accuses of being a dead beat dad beat her.



The lady says that if anything had happens to her, the baby daddy should he held responsible.





See posts.







