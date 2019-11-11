Monday, November 11, 2019-A Kenyan lady has taken to social media and cried for help, accusing her baby daddy of assault.
According to the young lady, the abusive baby-daddy who is HIV positive attempted to rape her.
She further shared a photo of the injuries she sustained after the violent baby daddy who she accuses of being a dead beat dad beat her.
The lady says that if anything had happens to her, the baby daddy should he held responsible.
The lady says that if anything had happens to her, the baby daddy should he held responsible.
See posts.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Loading...
Post a Comment